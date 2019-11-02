News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 12:08:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vol big man Plavsic denied immediate eligibility

Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

Tennessee didn't get the news they wanted from the NCAA with word that redshirt freshman Uros Plavsic (7-foot-1, 240 pounds) has been denied a waiver for immediate eligibility this season."Uros Pla...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}