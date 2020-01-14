Tennessee and Uros Plavsic's long wait ended with some excellent news for the Vols today as the Arizona State transfer was granted immediate eligibility.

Here's the release from UT Sports Information.

The NCAA's Committee for Legislative Relief notified the University of Tennessee Athletics Compliance staff Tuesday that men's basketball student-athlete Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to compete, effective immediately.

"We appreciate the committee's work as this process ran its course," UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "We're thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision."

A native of Ivanjica, Serbia, Plavsic enrolled at UT in May as a transfer from Arizona State. The 7-footer redshirted last season at ASU and now suits up as a redshirt freshman for the Vols.