Vols get pushed but push back
Tennessee (18-6, 9-3) looked like they were cruising towards an easy win today when they took a 44-32 lead into the halftime locker room against Vanderbilt (13-11, 5-7). However, it wasn’t long aft...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news