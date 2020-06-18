VolQuest - Vols give 2022 Kendall Jackson his first SEC offer

Kendall Jackson was in the midst of getting an arm workout in when he received a phone call from his head coach Joe Gaddis. Tennessee running backs coach Jay Graham was offering him a chance to play football for his home state school.

The 2022 running back from Oak Ridge, Tennessee was thrilled to get offer his first SEC scholarship offer and his fourth offer in total. Jackson also holds offers from Arizona State, Eastern Kentucky and Tulane. He’s also hearing from Clemson and Texas.



“It felt pretty good,” Jackson told VolQuest of the Vol offer. “Basically what he (Graham) was saying is that ‘we think you’re a good kid and you work hard.’ And he said my name has been in their mouth for a good two months and that they were real excited to see what I could do.



“The crazy thing about offers is they come up when you least expect them so it felt pretty good. When you’re practicing, you’re not worried about offers or anything. You’re worried about getting better at your craft. It just came in.”

Jackson has grown up in Oak Ridge all his life. Despite having family members who are Alabama fans, Jackson’s mother is a Tennessee fan herself. She was thrilled to find out the Vols had offered her son.

“I went inside and got my brother, my Mom and they were pretty excited, as I was,” Jackson said. “They were real excited. My mom is a UT fan and she loves UT.”

