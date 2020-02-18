Vols go for sweep of 'Dores tonight
Tennessee (14-11, 6-6) gets a chance to climb back over .500 in SEC play tonight against visiting Vanderbilt (9-16, 1-11) in a game that most definitely falls under the heading of ‘must win,’ if th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news