2019-02-09 basketball

Vols go for sweep of Gators, Pons out with injury

Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
No. 1 Tennessee (21-1, 9-0) goes for the season sweep of Florida (12-10, 4-5) today. The Vols, who handled the Gators 78-67 in Gainesville will be trying for a school record 18th straight win today...

