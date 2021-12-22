Vols' grit shines in 77-73 win over Arizona
Tennessee had a chance to make a statement tonight against No. 4 Arizona. The Vols seized it, taking down the Wildcats 77-73 in a thriller. Tennessee got a monster performance out of John Fulkerson...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news