Following Tennessee's win over Ole Miss, Vols forward Jonas Aidoo made a remark on point guard Zakai Zeigler.

"All I gotta say is he’s back," said Aidoo. "I just love seeing him being confident, you know, hitting threes, getting assists, just doing what he does. That brings so much fire to the team. Just has all of us fired up.”

Aidoo offered this comment following another dazzling performance by Zeigler. The junior guard posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists.

This production has been a recent trend for Zeigler. Although he has shown off his abilities previously in his career, the start to the 2023-24 campaign was turbulent as he recovered from a late-season ACL tear on the final day of February.

Things have turned around in a hurry, though. In his previous four appearances, Zeigler has earned averages of 16.8 points, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

This is a stark difference from the first 10 games of the year where he averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals on inefficient shooting.