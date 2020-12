Tennessee will play in Memphis for New Years as the Vols will take on West Virginia in the Autozone Liberty Bowl. The New Year’s Eve game will be the Vols first trip to that bowl game since their 21-14 win over Minnesota in 1986. Jeff Francis was named the Vols MVP.





The Liberty Bowl has been trying to get Tennessee for years and thought that had them twice in the last few years but the Vols ended up in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.