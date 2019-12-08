Tennessee will look for their sixth straight win on January 2nd as they take on Indiana in the Taxslayer Bowl.





It will be the Vols second trip to Jacksonville since 2015. In that match up the Vols beat Iowa 45-28.





The meeting with Indiana will be the first time the Vols have taken on Indiana since the 1988 Peach Bowl when the beat the Hoosiers 27-22





This season, the Hoosiers are 8-4. They ended the season with a 44-41 win at Purdue.





Offensively, the Hoosiers had been dynamic averaging 32.6 points a game while holding opponents to 24.5 points a game. The Hoosiers average 308 yards a game through the air. The Hoosiers average 135 yards a game on the ground.





Kickoff is set for 7pm est. on the 2nd and will be televised on ESPN.