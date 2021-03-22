VolQuest - Vols heavily in the mix for Pennsylvania offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker

Denver, Pennsylvania offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker has several key opportunities in the recruiting process. He recently has decided on three schools to officially visit when things open back up. Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee will host him officially with two other visits to be determined later.

"It's been going good," Brubaker said. "Just in talking to someone outside the recruiting game, right now I'm living a 1000 kids dream and that perspective has shown me how blessed I am. It gave me that feeling of being grateful for all that I have and worked for."

The Vols have impressed Brubaker after changing coaching staffs. He's enjoyed getting to know the new staff and has learned a lot.

"Tennessee is a great school," Brubaker said. "I've enjoyed getting to know Coach Elarbee, coach Heupel and the rest of the staff. Coach Heupel has done a great job of bringing in a good cast of characters that are different but share core values. From what I've been hearing from Coach Elarbee and others, they have been putting in the work to turn it around."

So how realistic of a chance does Tennessee have? Brubaker is a firm believer in not assuming anything about his recruitment, especially the distance factor.

"They have spent a lot of time and effort in recruiting me," Brubaker said. "I think one of the biggest mistakes that recruiters can make is assuming that the school that is the closest is going to be the immediate pick of the recruit. There are some like Tennessee that have stepped up instead of stepping away from it. They like the challenge and they aren't afraid to take on schools that may be closer."



