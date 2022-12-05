Hendon Hooker will not be in New York City this weekend.



Despite a stellar senior season in which he spearheaded Tennessee's record-breaking offense, the Vols' quarterback was not selected as one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.



Hooker, who suffered a season-ending injury against South Carolina on Nov. 19, had been in the running for the award for much of the season.



The finalists were Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.



Hooker, who was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, led the Vols to wins over Florida, LSU and Alabama and finished with 3,135 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He rushed for another 430 yards and five scores.



Tennessee led the nation in scoring offense with 47.3 points per game and total offense at 538.1 yards per game.



Hooker's passing efficiency (175.5), as well as total offense (324.1 yards per game), completion percentage (69.6) and yards per attempt (9.53) were first among SEC quarterbacks.



Here is how Hooker stacks up against the four finalists: