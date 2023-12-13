Vols hold spot, Lady Vols drop out of latest ESPN bracketologies
Basketball season is nearing the end of out-of-conference play as the calendar year comes to a close.
For Tennessee, it has two basketball programs trending in opposite directions despite a healthy dose of preseason buzz.
Here is where the men's and women's teams stand in ESPN's latest bracketologies.
Men's Basketball: 3-seed in South (Dallas) Region
After dropping three straight games to Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina, Tennessee fell in the rankings. However, a win over Illinois at home silenced some criticsm.
Due to the 7-3 start, the Vols are comfortably in the postseason picture. Joe Lunardi projects the team to be a 3-seed in the South Region while playing its first games in Charlotte. The opening match would be against 14-seed McNeese State coached by former LSU coach Will Wade.
If Tennessee escaped, it would then face either 6-seed Duke or 11-seeds New Mexico and Cincinatti.
The other top seeds in the region are 1-seed Kansas, 2-seed Marquette, 4-seed Illinois and 5-seed Alabama.
The SEC has nine of its 14 teams projected to make the field. This is tied for the most of any conference. The Vols are the highest seeded team in the conference, as well.
Women's Basketball: First Four Out
Since the NCAA Tournament began in women's basketball in 1982, just one program has appeared in every single one. The Lady Vols are yet to miss the event, however, this streak may come to a close this year.
Currently, Charlie Creme projects Tennessee as one of the first four teams to not be selected. It is alongside Virginia, Minnesota and Penn State. The last four teams in are Toledo, Georgia, Michigan and Duke.
So far, the Lady Vols have played six teams that are projected to make the field. They have gone 1-5 in those games leading to the 5-5 overall record.
The SEC has seven teams on track to make the tournament. A solid showing in conference play would likely push Tennessee back into the picture.
