Basketball season is nearing the end of out-of-conference play as the calendar year comes to a close. For Tennessee, it has two basketball programs trending in opposite directions despite a healthy dose of preseason buzz. Here is where the men's and women's teams stand in ESPN's latest bracketologies.

Men's Basketball: 3-seed in South (Dallas) Region

After dropping three straight games to Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina, Tennessee fell in the rankings. However, a win over Illinois at home silenced some criticsm. Due to the 7-3 start, the Vols are comfortably in the postseason picture. Joe Lunardi projects the team to be a 3-seed in the South Region while playing its first games in Charlotte. The opening match would be against 14-seed McNeese State coached by former LSU coach Will Wade. If Tennessee escaped, it would then face either 6-seed Duke or 11-seeds New Mexico and Cincinatti. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols’ freshmen ‘preparation’ leads to more minutes The other top seeds in the region are 1-seed Kansas, 2-seed Marquette, 4-seed Illinois and 5-seed Alabama. The SEC has nine of its 14 teams projected to make the field. This is tied for the most of any conference. The Vols are the highest seeded team in the conference, as well.

Women's Basketball: First Four Out