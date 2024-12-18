Vols hope to do 'ordinary things at a really high level' vs. Ohio State

Tennessee basketball is making its home-debut as the No. 1 team in the country.
Joey Halzle called down to Tennessee’s sideline from the press box at FirstBank Stadium.
Tennessee coaches and players give their thoughts on the possibility of freshmen receivers playing against Ohio State.
Video of Tim Banks, Joey Halzle, Nico Iamaleava and more players meeting with the media.
Video of Kim Caldwell meeting with the media on Tuesday to preview the Lady Vols' trip to Memphis.
Tennessee basketball is making its home-debut as the No. 1 team in the country.
Joey Halzle called down to Tennessee’s sideline from the press box at FirstBank Stadium.
Tennessee coaches and players give their thoughts on the possibility of freshmen receivers playing against Ohio State.