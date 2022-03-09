Vols hoping to get a fourth visit from defensive end Tomarrion Parker

Phenix City, Alabama defensive end Tomarrion Parker is not stranger to Tennessee’s campus. In fact, Saturday was the 4-stars third trip to Rocky Top. So seeing campus wasn’t a big deal to Parker, but it was to his family.

“It was good. We had a good time” Parker said. “I got my parents up here to show them around. This was my third trip up here. I am already comfortable with things. I know what their plan is to use me. I had already seen everything. I just wanted to get my parents up here and show them around.

“First time I came up was last June. I came up with my coach and some of my teammates. Then I came up here for a game which was when they played Pittsburgh.”

The 6-5, 260 pound standout from Central High School did get plenty of time to visit with defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who is Parker’s lead recruiter and would be his position coach if he were to pick the Vols.

“I spent more time with coach Garner which was good. We talked about how they would use me. We talked about life in general and things outside of football. He spent more time with my family.

“He’s one of the greatest defensive line coaches in the SEC. Really, the NCAA period. He has a lot of experience. I definitely know I could learn a lot from him. He’s put a lot of guys in the NFL, guys who are still in the league producing at a high level.”

A month ago, Parker named his top five schools which includes Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. Parker said the only school outside of his top 5 that he regularly visits with is Texas A&M. Parker will see Georgia on March 19th and has a multi day trip to Alabama scheduled for the end of the month.

The question is will the Vols get a fourth visit from Parker by means of an official visit. Parker said it’s a possibility.

“They are making a strong push,” Parker said. “Right now I don’t have an official visit with them set, but they are pushing to get one.”