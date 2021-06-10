Vols host 5-star Walter Nolen as Tennessee re-enters his recruitment

It's not been that long ago that 5-star Memphis defensive lineman Walter Nolen put out a top nine that didn't involve Tennessee. Last week, he quietly slid east down I-40 and visited Josh Heupel and the Vols as they have quietly gotten back into the picture.

"They are for sure back in it," Nolen said about where the Vols currently stand. "It was an un-official and it was good to talk to the coaches and chill out. We did a photo shoot and all that."

The new staff has been patient with him. Even when he all but eliminated the orange and white, they stayed persistent.

"I feel like they are cool and are good people," Nolen said. "They mean well. I don't believe they are ever going to do anything to put you in the wrong spot."

Leading the way in that persistence is defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The veteran developer of talent has put countless players in the NFL during his tenures at Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee. That is something that stands out to Nolen.

"He's cool," Nolen said. "Looking at his reputation and the man he is off the field, he is a good person to be around. His track record catches my attention. He has told me what he can help me do and it feels good hearing that come out of his mouth. Only a few people can do what they say and I believe he can."



