Vols host 5-star Walter Nolen as Tennessee re-enters his recruitment
It's not been that long ago that 5-star Memphis defensive lineman Walter Nolen put out a top nine that didn't involve Tennessee. Last week, he quietly slid east down I-40 and visited Josh Heupel and the Vols as they have quietly gotten back into the picture.
"They are for sure back in it," Nolen said about where the Vols currently stand. "It was an un-official and it was good to talk to the coaches and chill out. We did a photo shoot and all that."
The new staff has been patient with him. Even when he all but eliminated the orange and white, they stayed persistent.
"I feel like they are cool and are good people," Nolen said. "They mean well. I don't believe they are ever going to do anything to put you in the wrong spot."
Leading the way in that persistence is defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The veteran developer of talent has put countless players in the NFL during his tenures at Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee. That is something that stands out to Nolen.
"He's cool," Nolen said. "Looking at his reputation and the man he is off the field, he is a good person to be around. His track record catches my attention. He has told me what he can help me do and it feels good hearing that come out of his mouth. Only a few people can do what they say and I believe he can."
Nolen and his family spent a good amount of time with Heupel during their several hour visit to Knoxville. It wasn't the first time they had spoke obviously, but it was the first time they had met and he got to see what the former Heisman runner-up and national championship winning quarterback was all about.
"He's good people," Nolen said. "Based off the times I've talked to him, he's cool and he wants to get Tennessee back on top."
He also got to spend some time with the players, including a Vol defensive lineman that he knows very well from their time growing up in the same area.
"I talked to Big O," Nolen said. "We were talking it up about the old days. He said he likes the new staff better than the old staff. He said he feels like he will be able to improve and develop his game more with coach Garner."
Nolen tweeted out after his Florida official that he was shutting down his recruitment and making a decision. That fueled plenty of speculation that he was about to commit to the Gators, and while he had a good time, that isn't necessarily true. He has grown tired of the process and wants to start working his way toward a decision.
"It's been a little bit overwhelming," Nolen said. "I'm planning on shutting it down in August. I want to focus on my senior season."
As for the chances that he gives Tennessee an official visit in the very near future? It's a lot more likely now than it was two months ago.
"It's probably going to happen most likely," Nolen said. "My parents liked the visit up there. My parents are going to support me no matter what. I'm just trying to find a home away from home."