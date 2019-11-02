Tennessee will host UAB tonight in primetime (7 p.m., ESPNU), and the Vols are bringing a slew of commits and targets to Rocky Top for the final night game in Neyland Stadium in 2019.

No one will be better than 6-7, 265-pound tight end Darnell Washington — the nation's No. 18 prospect in the 2020 class.

Washington visited Tennessee this spring for the Orange & White Game, as Brian Niedermeyer has made the Desert Pines (Nev.) star a priority. The Vols are battling Georgia, Alabama, where Washington will OV next weekend, Miami and UF for the 5-star prospect. With Saturday's visit unofficial, they still are slated to host Washington for his final OV in December before he announces a decision at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Elsewhere, the Vols will host former Penn State OL commit RJ Adams and Texas guard Kyree Miller on official visits, as well as welcome 4-star athlete Desmond Tisdol, who recently picked up a Tennessee offer.

A number of commits and 2021 targets are slated to be in town, too.

Here's a look..