Vols impress Kaleb Webb

Powder Springs, Georgia wide receiver Kaleb Webb came to Knoxville this weekend with a feeling that Tennessee was a special place. He has been up this fall to watch the team play, but this visit was different.

"Just the academic support and the up and coming football program," Webb said. "Coach Heupel has an explosive offense that can really help me showcase myself and put up great numbers at the SEC level. The academic support will allow you to strive on and off the field. Build relationships that allow you to thrive on the field and in your career."

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel impressed upon Webb that his game is a perfect fit for this offense.

"Coach Heupel likes that I'm a long and fast guy who can stretch the field and I have good ball skills," Webb said. "I come down with a lot of contested 50-50 balls."

In turn, Webb has taken a liking to the first year Vol head coach.

"He's a players coach," Webb said. "I had heard that and I saw that for myself. He wants the best for you and he will do whatever he can to put you int he best position to succeed."

Before Webb built a bond with Heupel, he built one with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

"He's a great coach and he keeps it 100 with you," Webb said. "He is going to tell you the truth no matter what. He's going to be honest with me and basically I'm getting better each and every day I'm out there. We bowled this weekend and I could tell he's a competitive guy and with a coach like that I'm going to get then best out of him and vice versa."