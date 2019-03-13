Marietta, Georgia running back Ebony Jackson has slowly started to see more interest as spring draws near. The Kell High product recently got an offer from Tennessee and he hopes there are more to follow.

"I'm seeing more interest," Jackson said. "It feels good to know the hard work I've put in is making a difference."

Jackson was offered by Tennessee in late February. It was his third offer and one that caught him off guard.

"It was exciting because I didn't expect it," Jackson said. "Tennessee has a good campus. I've been up there for camps and it was a good environment around their coaches."

So what did the Tennessee staff tell him that they liked about his game that made them pull the trigger with an offer?

"I'm fast at my size," Jackson said. "There aren't many running backs that are my size and have my speed. I think that is my best attribute is having a nice combination of both power and speed."

The Vols are in need of a bigger back in the class of 2020 and that's a big reason he is getting their attention.

The person leading the recruitment is tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer. The conversation was a good early start for Jackson as he gets to know the talented young assistant.

"He's welcoming and nice," Jackson said. "When he was talking to me, I was just like, 'wow he feels like one of my coaches' which was nice because he was so down to earth."