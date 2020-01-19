Raneiria Dillworth picked up a Tennessee offer just a week ago, so the 3-star linebacker from Glenn High (N.C.) decided to give the Vols a first look on Saturday for Junior Day.



The 2021 prospect from North Carolina holds more than 15 offers already, but the latest scholarship from Tennessee has given the speedy 6-2, 185-pound linebacker a new school to truly consider.

“Everything really surprised me. When I got here, I was like, ‘Wow,” Dillowth said.

“The way the coaches were talking. The way they went in-depth, how I could fit in here. How I could impact things. I really appreciated that.”

Dillworth is a playmaking linebacker for Glenn, capable of playing in the box, rushing the passer or lining up in the slot against tight ends. He finished his junior season with 198 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, a interception and three blocked punts.

“(Tennessee) likes that I can play sideline to sideline and that I’m a great hitter, can really do a lot of stuff,” Dillworth said.