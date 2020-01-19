Vols in 'good position' for LB Raneiria Dillworth after first visit
Raneiria Dillworth picked up a Tennessee offer just a week ago, so the 3-star linebacker from Glenn High (N.C.) decided to give the Vols a first look on Saturday for Junior Day.
The 2021 prospect from North Carolina holds more than 15 offers already, but the latest scholarship from Tennessee has given the speedy 6-2, 185-pound linebacker a new school to truly consider.
“Everything really surprised me. When I got here, I was like, ‘Wow,” Dillowth said.
“The way the coaches were talking. The way they went in-depth, how I could fit in here. How I could impact things. I really appreciated that.”
Dillworth is a playmaking linebacker for Glenn, capable of playing in the box, rushing the passer or lining up in the slot against tight ends. He finished his junior season with 198 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, a interception and three blocked punts.
“(Tennessee) likes that I can play sideline to sideline and that I’m a great hitter, can really do a lot of stuff,” Dillworth said.
The North Carolina native spent most of his time Saturday around Tennessee defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. They watched film of how the Vols utilized Henry To’oto’o and Daniel Bituli in the their hybrid 3-4 scheme, envisioning Dillworth as a linebacker capable of playing both the WILL and MIKE in the scheme.
“They really want to see me at inside,” he said. “(Ansley) told me (my current) weight is not a problem. I mean, when I grow, he said something about my hips are going to get wider and then I’m going to grow.”
“They want to line me up against tight ends. They want me to play in the box and in coverage.”
Dillworth has upcoming visits planned to NC State (Sunday), North Carolina (Jan. 25) and Alabama (Feb. 1), but the 3-star prospect left Rocky Top with a plan in mind already for a return visit. He didnt want to tip his hand about where exactly the Vols currently stood in his recruitment but did leave noting, “I don’t want to say, but they’re in a good position,”
“I’m going to definitely be back here soon. I don’t know when yet, but it’s going to happen.”