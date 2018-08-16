VolQuest.com

Tennessee freshman offensive lineman Tanner Antonutti is out indefinitely with a back injury, per multiple sources.

The Nashville native was in street clothes during Wednesday’s practice and has missed several other days recently, too.

The Ensworth product is currently receiving medical treatment, per sources, with hopes of Antonutti having a clearer diagnosis on his injury in the near future.

The 6-foot-5, 269-pound freshman was a 3-star recruit who committed to Tennessee’s previous coaching staff, and signed in Jeremy Pruitt’s inaugural class in February.