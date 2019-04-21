ATLANTA -- Warner Robins, Georgia linebacker Wesley Steiner was all smiles on Friday night after his performance at the Rivals camp in Atlanta. He took home the MVP award for his position and was invited to the 5-star challenge in June. It was a rare moment this spring for him to work on his craft and talk about the recruiting process.

"My recruitment has been going well," Steiner said. "I'm really focused on track season right now so I'm not trying to do much visiting or anything. I'm not really interacting with coaches right now. I want to focus on track until spring ball opens up in a few weeks. My schedule is always packed."

Stanford, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and others are recruiting Steiner. Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer is in charge of recruiting Steiner and the Houston County product plans on coming back to Tennessee for camp later this spring.

"I know Tennessee is pretty and they have tradition and they have Gus's the chicken place near there," Steiner said. "The coaches tell me that they like that I'm big, fast and smart. That's what I hear from them."

Steiner sees the need for linebackers at Tennessee. It's the pitch from Sherrer, who is looking to find more depth at his position.

"I talk coach Sherrer a good bit," Steiner said. "I like how mellow he is. He doesn't go over the top and is pretty straight to the point."

