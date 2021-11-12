Vols in the mix for playmaking defensive back Marquise Gilbert of JUCO
Tennessee has yet to pick up a verbal cue from a defensive back for the class of 2022. The Vols are in the running for plenty – and now – you can add another name to that list.
“Tennessee is definitely a top-school of mine,” safety Marquise Gilbert of Hutchinson Community College told Volquest. “The staff is great and we are keeping in touch a lot. We have a very good relationship.”
Gilbert stands in at 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds. He’s a versatile player who can line up anywhere. The target has great speed and displays a great sense of range in the secondary.
“This year, I’m playing more corner, but last season I played safety. Tennessee likes me at safety, but it likes how I can do both,” Gilbert said. “I’m mature. They are looking for someone who is mature and who could come in and contribute right away, if I compete.”
The Daytona, Fla. native attended Bethune-Cookman after graduating high school in 2019. He redshirted as a freshman and transferred to Hutchinson for the spring of 2020. Due to COVID, his first season in the community college wasn’t until this past spring.
“Bethune-Cookman was very close to home,” the prospect reflected. “I wasn’t getting that college feel I wanted. I was close and knew pretty much everyone. I wanted something new.”
Now, with a lot of practices and parts of ‘two’ seasons under his belt, Gilbert is well engulfed into his second recruiting process. The 2022 prospect has 30 offers this go-around and has already taken an official visit this fall to Colorado and Auburn.
The plan is to be in Knoxville for an official on the final weekend of the regular-season. That’s Vanderbilt.
“I know about the fanbase. Vol Nation is crazy and are diehard fans,” Gilbert smiled. “It’s a big fan base and that, plus the culture, is unmatched. I’m looking forward to learning more on my visit.”
Tennessee is already firmly in the mix for the defensive back as the Vols, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida State, NC State and Louisville comprise his top-six.
“Their coaches are authentic. They show love,” the safety said. “They show that they really want me as an athlete and like what I can do. They aren’t really selling me on anything – more of just telling me how it is. That’s what I like about them.
“They are good people at heart.”
Tennessee initially offered Gilbert a few months ago. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and secondary coach Willie Martinez are in weekly conversations with the prospect.
Gilbert originally wanted to commit on November 27 but is pushing it back to December 8 with plans to sign later in the month and enroll somewhere in January.
“Tennessee is a good program and it’s still growing,” Gilbert concluded. “They just need a few more pieces to the puzzle in certain places. They hit hard and are playing well as a team. That’s what I like. They play hard for each other.”
Gilbert tallies 12 tackles this season from the corner spot but has scored once on defense with a pick-6. The Tennessee target has another pick and has recovered a fumble, as well. He’ll have three years of eligibility at the next level.