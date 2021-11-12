Vols in the mix for playmaking defensive back Marquise Gilbert of JUCO

Tennessee has yet to pick up a verbal cue from a defensive back for the class of 2022. The Vols are in the running for plenty – and now – you can add another name to that list.

“Tennessee is definitely a top-school of mine,” safety Marquise Gilbert of Hutchinson Community College told Volquest. “The staff is great and we are keeping in touch a lot. We have a very good relationship.”

Gilbert stands in at 6-foot-2, weighing 180 pounds. He’s a versatile player who can line up anywhere. The target has great speed and displays a great sense of range in the secondary.

“This year, I’m playing more corner, but last season I played safety. Tennessee likes me at safety, but it likes how I can do both,” Gilbert said. “I’m mature. They are looking for someone who is mature and who could come in and contribute right away, if I compete.”

The Daytona, Fla. native attended Bethune-Cookman after graduating high school in 2019. He redshirted as a freshman and transferred to Hutchinson for the spring of 2020. Due to COVID, his first season in the community college wasn’t until this past spring.

“Bethune-Cookman was very close to home,” the prospect reflected. “I wasn’t getting that college feel I wanted. I was close and knew pretty much everyone. I wanted something new.”

Now, with a lot of practices and parts of ‘two’ seasons under his belt, Gilbert is well engulfed into his second recruiting process. The 2022 prospect has 30 offers this go-around and has already taken an official visit this fall to Colorado and Auburn.

The plan is to be in Knoxville for an official on the final weekend of the regular-season. That’s Vanderbilt.