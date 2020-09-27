VolQuest - Vols in the NFL week 3

Vols in the NFL week 3
How did the former Vols fare in the third week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles and two sacks in the Eagles 23-23 overtime tie with the Bengals
Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad
Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad
Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway didn’t have a catch in the Saints 37-30 loss to the Packers
Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve
Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 44 yards a punt in the Vikings 31-30 loss to the Titans
Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Four punts for an average of 44.3 yards in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Texans
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens play the Chiefs Monday night.
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Steelers 28-21
Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Two tackles, a half sack, and 4 qb hurries in the Eagles 23-23 overtime tie to the Bengals.
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 28-10 loss to the Bucs
Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — One catch for 6 yards in the Patriots 36-20 win over the Raiders
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He had 6 runs for 58 yards in the Saints 37-30 loss to the Packers
John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad
Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone didn’t have a catch in the Jets 36-7 loss to the Colts
Dan McCullers, dl, Chicago Bears – McCullers was inactive on Sunday
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie didn’t have a tackle in the Bengals 23-23 overtime tie with the Eagles
Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 36-9 win over the Giants
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Four rushes for 13 yards, 3 kickoff returns for a 30 yard average, one special teams tackle in the Bears 30-26 win over the Falcons
Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —One tackle in the Jets 36-7 loss to the Colts
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 26-23 win over the Cardinals
Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One reception for 6 yards in the Falcons 30-26 loss to the Bears
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Texans
Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve
Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —
Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday
Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad
Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten didn’t have a reception in the Raiders 36-20 loss to the Patriots