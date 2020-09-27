VolQuest - Vols in the NFL week 3

How did the former Vols fare in the third week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Four tackles and two sacks in the Eagles 23-23 overtime tie with the Bengals

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints —Callaway didn’t have a catch in the Saints 37-30 loss to the Packers

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 44 yards a punt in the Vikings 31-30 loss to the Titans

Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Four punts for an average of 44.3 yards in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Texans

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens play the Chiefs Monday night.

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Steelers 28-21

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Two tackles, a half sack, and 4 qb hurries in the Eagles 23-23 overtime tie to the Bengals.

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Three tackles in the Broncos 28-10 loss to the Bucs

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots — One catch for 6 yards in the Patriots 36-20 win over the Raiders

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – Kamara had 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He had 6 runs for 58 yards in the Saints 37-30 loss to the Packers

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – Malone didn’t have a catch in the Jets 36-7 loss to the Colts

Dan McCullers, dl, Chicago Bears – McCullers was inactive on Sunday

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie didn’t have a tackle in the Bengals 23-23 overtime tie with the Eagles

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —One tackle in the 49ers 36-9 win over the Giants

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Four rushes for 13 yards, 3 kickoff returns for a 30 yard average, one special teams tackle in the Bears 30-26 win over the Falcons

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets —One tackle in the Jets 36-7 loss to the Colts

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – One tackle in the Lions 26-23 win over the Cardinals

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – One reception for 6 yards in the Falcons 30-26 loss to the Bears

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton didn’t have a tackle in the Steelers 28-21 win over the Texans

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints —

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders —Vickers was inactive on Sunday

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders — Witten didn’t have a reception in the Raiders 36-20 loss to the Patriots