Vols in top three for Kalib Perry following official visit to Rocky Top

Three-star linebacker Kalib Perry earned a scholarship offer from Tennessee on June 1 when he made his way down from Georgetown, Kentucky to camp with the Vols.

Less than a month later, Tennessee stands in Perry’s top three following an official visit to Rocky Top over the weekend.

“I had a really good time and enjoyed my visit,” Perry told Volquest. “Just being able to see the coaches and the privilege of being able to hang around them and see what they stand for and who they are as a person was really nice and super good.

“I loved being able to meet with some of the players on the team and hangout with them. They took me around and showed me the city. It was a really nice weekend.”

Perry’s parents accompanied the 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. linebacker for his return to Knoxville. They enjoyed the trip as much as Perry.

“All of these schools have big facilities and what not, but really it’s going to come down to how they feel about the coaches and they enjoyed the coaches,” Perry said. “They got to spend some time with them and they also wanted to see what they stand for.”

Being able to sit and talk with the coaches is what stood out on his official visit by far.

“I really enjoyed getting to talk to Coach Heupel and get to know everything he’s about and everything he values,” Perry said. “His background, his culture, what he stands for, everything. He’s looking for the next generation of Tennessee football and I think he’s doing a great job of changing the culture.”

Tennessee sits at the top of Perry’s list along with Cincinatti and Purdue. Perry visited Purdue the weekend of June 4 and Cincinatti the weekend of June 18.

Kentucky recently offered the in-state product after Perry camped with the Wildcats on June 23.

“I want to make sure I take as much time learning about them as much as I can, as well as culturally with how they stand,” Perry said. “I’m thinking sometime in July is when I want to make a decision. Maybe middle to the end of July at the latest.”

Perry is ranked as the No. 53 overall linebacker in the country by Rivals. He’s considered the No. 7 overall player in the state of Kentucky.