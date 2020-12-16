VolQuest - Vols ink junior college defensive end

Georgia Military defensive end/outside linebacker Byron Young is now Tennessee Vol, Byron Young.

The 22 year old junior college prospect who also works a part time job while playing football and going to school signed with the Vols late Wednesday.

“They were the first ones to offer me and they were relentless is coming after me,” Young said. “They told me when they offered how bad they wanted me and they showed that to me by how loyal they were in talking to me and recruiting me.”

Young picks Tennessee over Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina and others who all showed interest in recent weeks. Young said the recruiting process for the last month has been crazy but through it all there was one coach and school that was there everyday and that was Tennessee.

“Coach (Shelton) Felton is my guy,” Young offered. “We have spoken every day since they offered me. We talk about everything as we have built a great relationship. He has just made it clear how important I was to them and that helped me make my decision.”

Young didn’t get to play football this season because Georgia Military cancelled their season so he has been working out and working at the local Circle K. For the Vols it was his tape from last year that got their attention as they combed through prospects this fall throughout he southeast.

"They love my speed," Young said. "They love it and my style of the game. You know, they think I can be a difference-maker to their defense. They think I do stunts really well.

"I really love football," Young said. "It's why I didn't want to give it up. I'm an older guy. Usually guys my age let it go, but I can't let it go.”

Young will have 3 to play 3 when he arrives at Tennessee.