Jalin Hyatt has had Tennessee's game at South Carolina circled on his calendar all season – at least he has according to teammate Hendon Hooker.

The Irmo, South Carolina native will be just 20 minutes from his hometown on Saturday night when the No. 5 Vols play the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

He'll have the opportunity to showcase his talents in front of family and friends – the same talents that have helped Tennessee's offense lead college football in nearly every statistical category this season.

Through nine games in 2022, Hyatt has 58 catches for 1,116 yards and a nation-leading 15 touchdowns.

"Anytime you go home to play, it's a great feeling," Hooker said of Hyatt. "He plays with a chip on his shoulder week in and week out. His competitive fire is amazing. I just want to match it whenever we're out there together. You can see that with the intensity that he plays with when he catches the ball. He's playing very physical right now, playing very smart and savvy.

"It's a cool thing to go back to your hometown and have family and friends there and put on a show. I'm excited to see how he'll do his thing."

Hyatt played his prep football at Dutch Fork High School, where he became a four-star prospect. While he received interest from in-state Power Five programs South Carolina and Clemson, Hyatt originally committed to play at Virginia Tech before flipping to Tennessee in the 2020 signing class.

He was just a freshman in the Vols' last trip to South Carolina in 2020. After spending the entire offseason working towards becoming the caliber of receiver that he is now, Hyatt won't be slipping under the Gamecocks' radar in his next visit to the Palmetto State.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is also aware of the opportunity that awaits Hyatt in continuing a historic individual season in his home state.

"I think, first and foremost, just being able to play close to home in front of friends and family, you have the opportunity to do that," Heupel said. "For him, obviously, he's been playing at an elite level and playing extremely confident. But those games, those moments are special.

"I'm sure he'll have a lot of extra visitors at the ballgame. It's a special opportunity when you get to play close to where you're from."

Tennessee and South Carolina kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.