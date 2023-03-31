There isn't many places Jalin Hyatt has been where his performance against Alabama isn't brought up.

The Tennessee wide receiver torched the Crimson Tide defense with a single-game program record five touchdown catches on Oct. 15, 2022, helping the Vols to a 52-49 win and catapulting himself and the program into college football's upper echelon.

It's no surprise either that NFL team representatives are still talking about it, too.

"Most of the meetings I've been to, we've definitely brought up the Bama film," Hyatt said at Tennessee's Pro Day on Thursday. "They love talking about it, but I think the reason they bring it up is because of what we did. How we game plan, what we did, what type of of plays we ran on them and what we hit them with. They were very impressed."

The Alabama game was the headliner that caught scouts' attention, but Hyatt put out a bevy of highlight plays last season.

He caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns and became the first wide receiver in program history to win the Biletnikoff Award.

Defensive coaches in the SEC saw the same film and still couldn't figure out a way to slow him down. Hyatt was often in the open, flashing his speed and getting out ahead of secondaries.

As the season moved forward, so did Hyatt's standing in the draft boards.

He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds. Hyatt didn't run the 40 at Pro Day, but he did get another chance to showcase his skills in passing and cone drills in front representatives from all 32 NFL teams inside the Anderson Training Center.

"A lot of the feedback I've heard (from NFL teams) has been good," Hyatt said. "I've got my top-30 visits coming up so I'm going to be everywhere. I've definitely been hearing good feedback. I'm excited about the process and what's next. We'll see what happens in the future."

Hyatt says he's spoken with "15 to 20" teams since declaring for the draft in December with more to come ahead of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on April 27.

While the interview process can be daunting, he credits his relationship with Tennessee's coaching staff and quarterback Hendon Hooker with preparing him for this stage in his career.

"All of their coaches and GM's are in there and they're asking everything about you," Hyatt said. "What type of player you are, what you do this or that, but I felt like I did pretty good. I can talk about football 24/7 based off of Coach (Josh) Heupel) and Coach (Kelsey) Pope taught me in this offense.

"It's easy, this interview process, especially being around guys like Hooker."