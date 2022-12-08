Vols' Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award
Jalin Hyatt has shown on the field all season that he is the best wide receiver in college football.
Now he has the hardware to prove it.
Hyatt won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award on Thursday, which is given out annually to the best wide receiver in the country.
He beat out Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) for the honor.
Hyatt, along with SEC Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Hendon Hooker, spearheaded Tennessee’s nation-leading offense this past season.
He caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, which was the most among FBS receivers and a program single-season record.
Hyatt averaged more than 18 yards per catch and turned in five games with more than 100 receiving yards.
The 6-foot, 180-pound South Carolina native compiled a plethora of highlight plays during his junior campaign, including a five-touchdown performance in the Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama.
Hyatt is the first Tennessee player to win the award since its inception in 1994.
