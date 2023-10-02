He joined Tyler Baron as the second Tennessee defensive lineman to earn the weekly recognition.

The Vols' sophomore edge rusher accounted for two sacks and two tackles for loss in a 41-20 win over the Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium, earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday.

James Pearce Jr. headlined a dominant defensive performance from Tennessee last Saturday night vs. South Carolina and the SEC took notice.

Pearce played 37 defensive snaps and registered one quarterback hurry, which forced South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler to throw a critical interception that was returned for a touchdown by Kamal Hadden to put Tennessee up 24-10 at halftime.

Pearce graded out with 76.7 in pass rush per Pro Football Focus.

"I didn't see his stats, but every time I looked up I felt like he was affecting the way their quarterback was playing in the pocket," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Just relentless. Playing with length. Fundamentally continuing to get better and growing as a person outside of the game which has allowed him to quickly accelerate inside of the game.

"He's playing really well right now and his best football is still a long way out in front of him, too, which is a really big compliment to him. He's playing really well right now."

Pearce has six total sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss through five games.

"It all starter from my get off," Pearce added. "Once I just get going, get off, they have no choice but to come out there or sit down inside. They've got to make a choice and I just got to read and react off of it."

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will get a week off before hosting Texas A&M on Oct. 14 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff times and broadcasting information will be released later this week.