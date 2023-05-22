The Tennessee outfielder and catcher was named All-SEC Second Team after starring for the Vols during the regular season both at the plate and defensively.

An impressive redshirt sophomore campaign for Jared Dickey accumulated with some conference recognition on Monday.

Dickey led all Tennessee hitters with a .348 batting average after serving both in a leadoff role and in the middle of the order.

He finished fourth in total home runs, accounting for 12 to go along with 46 RBI, six doubles and three triples in 201 at-bats.

Dickey was a key part of Tennessee's turnaround in the second half of the season after the Vols started 5-10 in league play before ending the regular season by winning 11 of its last 15 conference games.

During that run, Dickey tallied 23 hits and drove in 14 runs, including a season-high four RBI performance in Tennessee's 10-7 win over Kentucky on May 13.

Dickey missed two games after injuring his shoulder against Kentucky but returned to the lineup as a pinch hitter and then starter in the Vols' last two games at South Carolina.

In the field, Dickey finished with a .993 fielding percentage and 129 putouts.

With Dickey seemingly back to full health, Tennessee is primed for an impressive showing in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama this week as the Vols look to improve their resume and work their way into a possible region host in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee (38-18) is the No. 7 seed and will face 10-seed Texas A&M (32-23) on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.