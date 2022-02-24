Vols, Jerry Mack value size with RB Roderick Robinson

Tennessee’s offense isn’t the ground-and-pound pro-style scheme it once was just a few years ago, though there’s still a lot of value in recruiting a bigger running back to the roster. Len’Neth Whitehead can play that role on the current roster, but could Roderick Robinson II be that guy in the future? The 6-foot-1, 230-pound mauler has garnered a lot of interest from the Volunteer State of late as the Vols hope to bring him to campus at some point before the fall season begins. “It’s still early – they just offered, but the relationship is great,” the San Diego, Calif. native told Volquest of Tennessee. “The coaches seem very high on me and I’m high on them as well. I feel like they could be great people to mentor me on and off the field.” Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, who was on his West Coast recruiting swing last month, stopped by Lincoln High School and spoke with Robinson and his coaches. Days later, Tennessee offered the running back. “Coach Halzle was telling me that I have the frame of an SEC running back already,” the 2023 prospect explained. “He says with hard work and dedication, I can play in the SEC and succeed. That was a real confidence booster for me.” Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack has also been working the three-star.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Coach Mack. He’s been texting me for a while now,” Robinson continued. “He thinks I’m a good running back and with more work, I could be an NFL-bound running back. Hopefully, they are right. “They want me to come up as soon as I can, whenever I can. They know it’s a far trip. I’m trying to work it out with my mom for when we can go and visit because my mom lives in South Carolina.” That will be key for the Volunteers to truly be in the running – getting the back to campus at some point in the next two phases of the offseason. In the meantime, it’s not just the Volunteers who are vying for his services, as other programs are coming hard as well.