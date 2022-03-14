Vols join the mix, offer fast-rising running back Dante Dowdell
Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack has been attacking the 2023 big board lately, offering talented ball-carriers with different skill-sets and casting a wide net with hopes of luring some real talent to Knoxville.
The latest to boast a Big Orange offer is 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete Dante Dowdell of Picayune, Miss. His offer came in on Monday and it was the first real move by the Volunteers to get in the picture.
“I talked to coach [Jerry] Mack and he said he loved everything about me,” the running back told Volquest. “He said that I’m exactly what they are looking for in a running back. That’s when he offered me.”
The two parties have texted some in recent weeks, but Monday’s conversation was the first time Mack spoke to the prospect on the phone. There wasn’t much context to the conversation – just that an offer was made and the Volunteers have interest.
Mack hopes the interest can begin to build, mutually, following this starting point.
“We didn’t go into too much detail yet, but he did say that I would fit perfectly in their offense,” Dowdell said. “They are kind of looking for a bigger back and that’s what I am.”
Operating in a run-heavy offense, the newest Tennessee target receives the bulk of the work in the Picayune High School system. Dowdell rushed for over 2,500 yards as a junior and scored 28 touchdowns in the process.
When asked what type of back he is with the ball in his hands, it didn’t take long for Dowdell to answer.
“Derrick Henry,” the prospect said, laughing. “I’m a guy that’s going to run through someone, not around. I’ve got a good stiff arm, too.”
Physicality is the name of his game, but he’s got some wheels too. The 2023 prospect has been clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and is also used as a receiver out of the backfield.
Recently, Dowdell took part in the Under Armour Camp Series in Atlanta. The good showing only fueled the flame that’s been burning hot for the prospect in recent weeks as his offer count has climbed to around 18.
“I performed pretty well at the camp. It was a really great experience,” Dowdell said. “I’ve always been a good player. I guess it just took some of these coaches to get the film on the table to see. It just took a little while for the film to get out there.”
Aside from the Vols, other Power 5 programs including Minnesota, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Oregon, Boston College and Florida State have extended offers – all in the month of February.
Dowdell already has plans to take part in the Rivals Camp Series in New Orleans on March 26 and will also be making stops by Ole Miss, Florida State and Boston College this spring.
Tennessee is working its way in the mix as well.
“Coach Mack sent me the spring schedule for Tennessee,” the prospect said. “I still have to check with all the other visits I have scheduled, but I definitely plan on visiting there.”
And though it’s just the beginning of the relationship building process for Dowdell with Tennessee’s coaching staff – that didn’t stop him from doing some quick research on the program after picking up the offer this week.
“I went back and watched Alvin Kamara highlights when he was there. I watched Jalen Hurd too,” Dowdell concluded. “This is a team I’d be interested in building that bond with – most definitely.”
For Tennessee to really get in the conversation, the Volunteers will need to get the bigger running back on campus sometime this spring.