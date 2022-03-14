Vols join the mix, offer fast-rising running back Dante Dowdell

Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack has been attacking the 2023 big board lately, offering talented ball-carriers with different skill-sets and casting a wide net with hopes of luring some real talent to Knoxville.

The latest to boast a Big Orange offer is 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete Dante Dowdell of Picayune, Miss. His offer came in on Monday and it was the first real move by the Volunteers to get in the picture.

“I talked to coach [Jerry] Mack and he said he loved everything about me,” the running back told Volquest. “He said that I’m exactly what they are looking for in a running back. That’s when he offered me.”

The two parties have texted some in recent weeks, but Monday’s conversation was the first time Mack spoke to the prospect on the phone. There wasn’t much context to the conversation – just that an offer was made and the Volunteers have interest.

Mack hopes the interest can begin to build, mutually, following this starting point.

“We didn’t go into too much detail yet, but he did say that I would fit perfectly in their offense,” Dowdell said. “They are kind of looking for a bigger back and that’s what I am.”

Operating in a run-heavy offense, the newest Tennessee target receives the bulk of the work in the Picayune High School system. Dowdell rushed for over 2,500 yards as a junior and scored 28 touchdowns in the process.

When asked what type of back he is with the ball in his hands, it didn’t take long for Dowdell to answer.