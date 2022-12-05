On the heels of a successful 10-win season, the postseason accolades keep piling up for Tennessee's top player and head coach.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker was tabbed the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and head coach Josh Heupel earned SEC Coach of the Year honors by the Associated Press on Monday.

Hooker – a finalist for the Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and possibly the Heisman Trophy – passed for 3,315 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Vols this season. He led Tennessee to wins over LSU and Alabama while spearheading the team's nation-leading offense before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against South Carolina.

The sixth-year senior passed for more than 300 yards in four games and broke a program record for consecutive games (19) with at least one touchdown pass dating back to last season. On the ground, he racked up another 431 yards and five scores. He also led the SEC in passing efficiency (175.5), yards per attempt (9.53) and completion percentage (69.6).

Hooker finished his Tennessee career with 6,080 passing yards and 58 touchdowns.

The Vols won 10 games in a regular season for the first time since 2003 in Heupel's second season. Tennessee beat rival Alabama for the first time in 15 years and debuted at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings last month. It was the Vols' first No. 1 ranking since 1998.

Fittingly, two other key contributors on Tennessee's offense also made the AP's All-SEC Offensive First Team in wideout Jalin Hyatt and tackle Darnell Wright.

Hyatt was one of the top receivers in college football throughout the season. He is tied for first in the FBS with 15 touchdown catches, which is a new single-season record at Tennessee. Hyatt accounted for 1,267 yards.

Edger rusher Byron Young was named to the All-SEC Second Team Defense. He had 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks this season.

The No. 6 Vols are set to face No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on December 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.