Vols' journey starts today
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee, the No. 2 seed in the South Region, begins its quest for the first Final trip in school history today against No. 15 seed Colgate (24-10), champions of the Patriot Leagu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news