Two more Tennessee pitchers are off the board.

Right-hander Zach Joyce and lefty Jake Fitzgibbons were selected back-to-back in 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday with Joyce being picked up by the Los Angeles Angles and Fitzgibbons to the Arizona Diamondbacks as the 414th and 415th picks, respectively.

Both make up the sixth and seventh Tennessee players taken in the draft.

Joyce, a Knoxville native who transferred to Tennessee from nearby Walters State Community College in 2021 before stepping away from the game for two seasons, appeared in 13 games this past season.

He totaled 17 strikeouts and recorded a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched.

Joyce's older brother and former Tennessee standout pitcher Ben Joyce is currently a pitcher in the Angels' organization. He has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.

A red-shirt sophomore, Fitzgibbons pitched in 17 games last season, accounting for 20 strikeouts in 12.0 innings of work. He finished with a 3.75 ERA.

Fitzgibbons entered the transfer portal last month, but has yet to commit to another school.