Another week, another benchmark reached by the Tennessee football program.

Following a climatic 52-49 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, the Vols (6-0, 3-0 SEC) moved up in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, ascending three spots to No. 3. The Vols received 15 first-place votes.

It is Tennessee’s highest regular season ranking in the poll since Sept. 12, 1999.

Tennessee is the second-highest ranked SEC team in the poll behind Georgia, which stayed at No. 1 after beating Vanderbilt, 55-0.

Alabama dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 with the loss to the Vols.

The Vols also saw movement in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll by coming in at No. 4 – a bump of four spots from No. 8.

Tennessee hosts UT-Martin next Saturday at noon on SEC Network.