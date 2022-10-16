News More News
Vols jump to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll following Alabama win

Tennessee has again jumped in the AP Top 25 poll following Saturday's win over Alabama.
Another week, another benchmark reached by the Tennessee football program.

Following a climatic 52-49 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, the Vols (6-0, 3-0 SEC) moved up in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, ascending three spots to No. 3. The Vols received 15 first-place votes.

It is Tennessee’s highest regular season ranking in the poll since Sept. 12, 1999.

Tennessee is the second-highest ranked SEC team in the poll behind Georgia, which stayed at No. 1 after beating Vanderbilt, 55-0.

Alabama dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 with the loss to the Vols.

The Vols also saw movement in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll by coming in at No. 4 – a bump of four spots from No. 8.

Tennessee hosts UT-Martin next Saturday at noon on SEC Network.

