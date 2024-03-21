Kaleb Beasley will miss the remainder of Tennessee's spring practices.

The highly touted freshman defensive back, who was a member of the Vols' 2024 signing class out of Lipscomb Academy (Nashville) suffered a fractured fibula during Tennessee's third spring practice on Thursday.

Beasley's father, Terrio announced the injury on his personal Facebook page and was confirmed to VolReport by a UT spokesperson.

"Everyone keep my dawg in their prayers," Terrio wrote. "He had a minor setback today (fracture fibula). He's out for the rest of the spring. Should be 100% by this summer. Nothing he can't handle. When you have God in your life, you have everything!"

Beasley had only recently arrived on campus, enrolling on the first day of spring practices with Lipscomb teammate and linebacker signee Edwin Spillman on Monday.

The two had to navigate around a private school rule prohibiting early graduation by taking online classes over the last few months to expedite the process and meet requirements before joining the Vols.

"It was definitely a grind. We were in the library everyday trying to get our schoolwork done," Beasley told reporters Tuesday. "It was definitely a grind. We put in a lot of work to get here."

Beasley was one of 14 early enrollees looking to take advantage of spring practices, particularly in a young secondary where playing time is available.

Tennessee lost a number of contributors from its secondary last season but added two players from the transfer portal in Jakobe Thomas and Jermond McCoy as well as four new arrivals in Bealsey, Boo Carter, Edrees Farooq and Marcus Goree Jr.

Beasley is expected to be available for summer workouts and fall camp in August.