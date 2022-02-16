Vols knock out Wildcats
No. 16 Tennessee was presented with a tremendous opportunity tonight with No. 4 Kentucky coming to Knoxville. The Vols grabbed that opportunity with two hands, threw that opportunity in the bed of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news