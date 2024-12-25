Vols, Lady Vols basketball surprise local youth for Christmas

Representatives from the Vols and Lady Vols went to Emerald Youth Academy to surprise local kids. The students were under the impression they were attending a routine assembly before members of Tennessee basketball arrived.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Tennessee men's and women's basketball took the time to spread holiday cheer in Knoxville.

Emerald Youth Academy is Knoxville's first and only public charter school. It was recently named "Charter School of the Year" by Tennessee Charter School Center.

While Tennessee players greeted students, they signed merchandise, played basketball and chatted with the kids in attendance. Each student received a basketball along with Tennessee and Pilot-branded merchandise.

The Vols and Lady Vols players took the time to 'recognize the students’ achievements in both sports and academics,' as well.

This event was a part of Pilot’s “Make the Miles Matter” initiative. The goal is to 'emphasize giving back to the community and inspiring others to do the same.'

Both Tennessee programs are off to undefeated starts and ranked inside the top 15 of their respective AP Polls. The Vols are the No. 1 team in the country while the Lady Vols climbed from an unranked start in Kim Caldwell's first season up to No. 15.

The men's team is back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 31, against Norfolk State. Tip-off in Knoxville is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SECN+. Then, SEC play begins on Jan. 4 when the Vols welcome Arkansas to town.

The women's team plays its next game on Sunday, Dec. 29, against Winthrop. Tip-off at home is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on SECN+. The next match kicks off conference play on Jan. 2 during a trip to play Texas A&M.