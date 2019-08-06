Vols land a huge one in Keon Johnson
SHELBYVILLE, Tn. — Tennessee nailed down its biggest in-state basketball prize in nearly a decade on Tuesday night when Keon Johnson stood up in front of friends, family and teammates at the Bird S...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news