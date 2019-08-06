News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 20:02:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vols land a huge one in Keon Johnson

Btatbyie5yqh9y8vuy1z
Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

SHELBYVILLE, Tn. — Tennessee nailed down its biggest in-state basketball prize in nearly a decade on Tuesday night when Keon Johnson stood up in front of friends, family and teammates at the Bird S...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}