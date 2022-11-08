The Vols have landed a commitment from 2023 three-star Link Year Prep (Mo.) shooting guard Cameron Carr , who announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon. A 6-foot-5, 160-pound prospect, Carr chose Tennessee over Northwestern, Kansas State, Virginia and a number of other programs.

Carr previously played at Manhattan (Kansas) High School before transferring to Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. He comes from a basketball family as his older sister, Chrissy, currently plays at Arkansas and his father, Chris, is a former women's assistant coach at Kansas State and currently a men's assistant at Division II program Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Chris played six seasons in the NBA with the Suns, Timberwolves, Nets, Warriors, Bulls and Celtics.

According to Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf, Carr is expected to be upgraded to a four-star recruit once the new rankings are released. He is a flashy guard who can knock down a number of big shots from anywhere on the court – and his stock has risen very high as of late.

Carr becomes the fourth commit in the Vols' 2023 recruiting class – joining a trio of four stars in center J.P. Estrella, forward Cade Phillips and guard Freddie Dilione.