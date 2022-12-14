Tennessee's already-loaded 2023 recruiting class just keeps getting better. Coming into Wednesday ranked No. 10 in Rivals' 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings, the Vols' class has added another big-name prospect to the core in four-star Smryna (Tenn.) linebacker Arion Carter. Carter – who is ranked as the top player in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 cycle – announced his commitment to Josh Heupel's program Wednesday afternoon at Smyrna High School.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender, Carter held a number of offers and chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. He established a strong relationship with the Vols during his recruitment, including with Heupel, and that played a significant factor in Carter's decision to play on Rocky Top. Originally a Memphis commit, Carter – who watched his recruitment blow up beginning in late September – backed off of his pledge to the Tigers on November 16. Now, nearly a month later, he is all set to suit up in the Orange and White.