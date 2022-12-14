Vols land commitment from four-star in-state linebacker Arion Carter
Tennessee's already-loaded 2023 recruiting class just keeps getting better.
Coming into Wednesday ranked No. 10 in Rivals' 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings, the Vols' class has added another big-name prospect to the core in four-star Smryna (Tenn.) linebacker Arion Carter.
Carter – who is ranked as the top player in the state of Tennessee for the 2023 cycle – announced his commitment to Josh Heupel's program Wednesday afternoon at Smyrna High School.
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound defender, Carter held a number of offers and chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State. He established a strong relationship with the Vols during his recruitment, including with Heupel, and that played a significant factor in Carter's decision to play on Rocky Top.
Originally a Memphis commit, Carter – who watched his recruitment blow up beginning in late September – backed off of his pledge to the Tigers on November 16. Now, nearly a month later, he is all set to suit up in the Orange and White.
As a senior at Smyrna High, Carter played at a high level on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the running back tallied 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns on 185 carries – and registered 92 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception on the defensive end. Carter and his team put together a 10-2 season in 2022.
Carter joins a Tennessee class that features 25 total commits – one five-star, 12 four-stars, 11 three-stars and a JUCO transfer. Alongside Carter, the Vols' group includes five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, four-star defensive ends Daevin Hobbs and Chandavian Bradley, four-star ATH Cameron Seldon and four-star linebacker Jalen Smith, among other highly-rated prospects.
