McCallan Castles – a graduate transfer tight end from FCS program UC Davis – announced his commitment to the Vols on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5, 233-pound player, Castles gives Tennessee an experienced tight end who put up strong numbers while at UC Davis.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is currently full of players, and Tennessee has already landed a commitment.

A native of South Lake Tahoe, California, Castles spent three seasons at UC Davis from 2020-22 – tallying 69 receptions for 928 yards and nine touchdowns. For his junior campaign, Castles recorded 30 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns while playing in 11 games.

A former three-star recruit out of the 2018 class, Castles began his career at Cal before transferring to UC Davis. Now, the tight end is set to make the move to Knoxville and suit up for the Vols in 2023.

With Tennessee losing multiple tight ends during the upcoming offseason, including position leader Princeton Fant, Castles will be expected to step in and immediately produce for the Vols.