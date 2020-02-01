Havana, Florida defensive end Darrell Jackson made his first trip to Knoxville on Saturday. Got an offer and left a Vol.

“It was a surprise,” Jackson said of the offer. “He told me he needed a pass rusher and I felt good about things at Tennessee and I committed.

“It’s my first time being up there. I didn’t know too much about them before but after being here I felt good about it.

“They said I have great film. They see me as a pass rushing defensive end. I measured in at 6-5, 238.”

Jackson spent much of his day with head coach Jeremy Pruitt and the head man has been who he has been talking to most.

“Coach Pruitt came by the school a couple of weeks ago. He’s a great man. I like him.” Jackson said. “The environment and the atmosphere up here felt right. It’s a great school.”

Jackson will visit Auburn later this spring and will see other schools to be sure of his decision, but said being a Vol just felt right.

“It just felt right to do it today. I felt like it’s the right decision for me,” Jackson said.

“I wanted to commit. It wasn’t out of excitement or being caught up in the moment. I want to be there.”