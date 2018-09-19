Five-star point guard Josiah James has kept everyone guessing, but on Wednesday morning, the nation’s No. 11 player ended the mystery, announcing in a ceremony at his Porter Guad school that he was picking Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers.

James becomes the highest rated recruit, by far, that Barnes has signed since landing in Knoxville three and a half years ago.

At 6-foot-6, James has great size for the point guard position and brings a ‘pass-first’ mentality to the game.

He’s led his high school team to three straight state titles and has a ‘winner's mentality.’

Tennessee was the first high major program to offer James all the way back in the spring of his freshman year before he was on anyone’s radar.

The Vols have stayed the course since then, hanging in as James blew up into a national prospect with offers from virtually every powerhouse program in the country.

In the end, James whittled his list down to a final four of Tennessee, Clemson, Duke and Michigan State, where his father played college basketball.

After visiting Tennessee on Sept. 7 and Clemson on Sept. 15, James opted to cancel his remaining visit to Duke and decide this week.

James joins Drew Pember and Davante Gaines in the Vols’ 2019 recruiting class.