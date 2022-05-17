Vols land power forward Tobe Awaka

After landing 5-star prep standout Julian Phillips last week, Rick Barnes and his staff have added another late commitment to the class of 2022 in New York power forward Tobe Awaka. Awaka made his commitment on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Awaka's commitment comes on the heels of his official visit in Knoxville last weekend.

“I felt like I really bonded with the team and the coaching staff," Awaka told Volquest. "The facilities and just how they handle things is great.

“The staff is really well connected. They know each other well and get along with each other well. It’s like a family. They all look out for one another.”

Of course Awaka has a tie to the Vols in former AAU teammate Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler had a huge freshman year and became.a favorite of the Big Orange Nation.

“I think it’s a testament to their ability to develop players quickly," Awaka offered. "Zakai himself is a tough minded guy. I think anywhere he went he was going to have success but I think him and Tennessee where a perfect match and it showed his first year.

“We had an honest conversation. He told me what to expect. How practices are run. His daily student athlete life and stuff like that.”

As for Awaka's game and role withe program, the New York native said it starts with his presence in the paint and on the glass.

“Low post enforcer and rebounder," Awaka said. "That’s something coach highlighted a lot when we watched film. They like how I rebound out of my area. Not just balls that come to be but rebounds I get that others could get. They talked about me as a low post player than expanding my game outwards.”