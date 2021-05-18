Vols land transfer corner Kamal Hadden; talks decision

Transfer defensive back Kamal Hadden is now a Tennessee Vol. The Auburn transfer announced his decision on Twitter this afternoon picking the Vols over Penn State and Florida.

Why Tennessee? Hadden said it was simply about relationships.

“I just feel like I have a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Hadden told Volquest. “We had a good zoom meeting with my mom and family yesterday. She really liked the coaches. She’s good so I’m good.”

Good for Hadden stems from the fact he knows the Vol staff. Central Florida was one of his three finalist before signing with Auburn back in December from Independence Community College.

“I know the staff of there. I know coach Martinez and coach Heup (Heupel),” Hadden said. “I know coach Banks because he was recruiting me to Penn State last year.”

Hadden also knows Rodney Garner who he met when he visited Auburn before signing. The familiarity with the Tennessee staff made things simpler for Hadden once he went into the portal and started navigating schools.

“We had a real good relationship,” Hadden said of Martinez and Heupel. “UCF was one of my final three schools before I went to Auburn. Picking Tennessee made me feel like I was joining the family. I know how they are. Knowing them already and not starting over when I went into the portal was a big deal.”

As for what the Vols are getting in the 6-1, 185 pound corner, Hadden said a competitor.

“Coach Martinez really likes my awareness and the way I attack the game,” Hadden offered. “I play with a lot of passion. Every day they know I’m going to compete and out work people. I’m just a dog who’s going to show up to work and win every day.”

Hadden has three years of eligibility remaining.