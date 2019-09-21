News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 17:09:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols leave Gainesville still searching for an identity

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
@Brent_Hubbs
Publisher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Maybe it was an omen. I don’t know. But it sent a message at least to me. After Florida drove the length of the field to start the game to score on a drive where they weren’t re...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}