Vols like the versatility in four-star linebacker Alex Sanford
Tennessee’s defense overachieved at times for defensive coordinator Tim Banks in 2021, season one of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville. However, it’s no secret that side of the football needs to take steps in order to slow down high-powered offenses in the SEC.
Step one is to bring in some reinforcements through the traditional recruiting class and the position that needs the most help is linebacker. Oxford, Miss. linebacker Alex Sanford could be an option in the 2023 cycle.
“It’s been going pretty well,” the four-star said of his relationship with Tennessee. “I’ve been talking to coach [Jerry] Mack – he’s the one who gave me the offer. We have a really good bond. I’m really interested in Tennessee and they’ve been showing a lot more love since they offered me.”
Mack, who recruits the area, offered the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder back in January. And while reviewing the tape, it doesn’t take long to spot what’s appealing about the prospect on the gridiron.
“Coach Mack told me he liked how versatile. I can be an edge rusher or in the middle,” Sanford said of his strengths. “I can play the Will or the Mike in a four-man or 3-3 stack. He was really interested in that versatility. They see me as a guy who can do both, depending on the formation.”
Versatility is always a positive weapon – especially in Banks’s defense. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to plug your gaps and shutdown the run. That’s Sanford’s game.
“They like my aggressiveness and how quick I am in pass-rush getting to the quarterback, closing the pocket,” the linebacker explained. “They like how I can fit up the run and how aggressive I can be handling the blockers and making tackles.”
The Oxford High School standout primarily plays in the middle but also lines up on the edge in passing situations. He finished the 2021 season with over 120 tackles, several behind the line of scrimmage, with a pair of pass breakups and forced fumbles playing in the multiple scheme that saw both odd and even fronts.
Sanford has seven offers on the table right now with Tennessee and Ole Miss coming from the SEC. Mississippi State is showing a lot of interest as well and could offer once the prospect takes a visit.
“I don’t know a whole lot about Tennessee right now, but I’ve been watching their games,” the four-star said. “I like how they set their defense up and how their players want it. The defense shows a brotherhood. It’ll be my first time going to Tennessee here soon.”
Sanford plans to be in Knoxville at some point in March to see the program firsthand. The linebacker also hopes to check out Louisville, Penn State, Jackson State and Southern Miss – along with the Starkville trip to see Mississippi State next month.
The recruit owns a Rivals Ranking of 5.8 and spent all of last June traveling around various camps, which included LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn. Sanford stayed in state for Mississippi State and Ole Miss game day experiences this fall – but knows visits will be big for him coming up this spring and summer.
“I’m looking for a place to call home. Really, a place I can have a bond with my teammates and coaches,” Sanford concluded. I’m wanting a place where I can be successful and the coaches will put me in a pot to be successful.”
On the other side of the ball, the athlete plays some tight end – catching some passes but acting as a lead blocker most of the time. Off the field, Sanford throws for the track team and is a part of the school’s power lifting squad.