Vols like the versatility in four-star linebacker Alex Sanford

Tennessee’s defense overachieved at times for defensive coordinator Tim Banks in 2021, season one of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville. However, it’s no secret that side of the football needs to take steps in order to slow down high-powered offenses in the SEC.

Step one is to bring in some reinforcements through the traditional recruiting class and the position that needs the most help is linebacker. Oxford, Miss. linebacker Alex Sanford could be an option in the 2023 cycle.

“It’s been going pretty well,” the four-star said of his relationship with Tennessee. “I’ve been talking to coach [Jerry] Mack – he’s the one who gave me the offer. We have a really good bond. I’m really interested in Tennessee and they’ve been showing a lot more love since they offered me.”

Mack, who recruits the area, offered the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder back in January. And while reviewing the tape, it doesn’t take long to spot what’s appealing about the prospect on the gridiron.

“Coach Mack told me he liked how versatile. I can be an edge rusher or in the middle,” Sanford said of his strengths. “I can play the Will or the Mike in a four-man or 3-3 stack. He was really interested in that versatility. They see me as a guy who can do both, depending on the formation.”

Versatility is always a positive weapon – especially in Banks’s defense. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to plug your gaps and shutdown the run. That’s Sanford’s game.